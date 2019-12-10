At 5 a.m. it's 8 degrees Celcius in downtown Ottawa. There is a chance of rain this Tuesday morning that will turn to possible flurries in the afternoon. Winds will gust between 30 km/h and 50 km/h and the temperature will fall to minus 6C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14C. Overnight it will be -12C feeling more like minus 18 degrees.

On Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 4C and there's a small chance of flurries. Once again the wind chill creeps in and it will feel more like -16C in the morning.

Plenty of sunshine and -8C on Thursday. It will get a bit milder as we head to the weekend and above zero on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow.

For this December 10 here are some statistics accrording to Environment Canada:

The average high: -2.0C

The average low: -9.8C

The highest temperature was 10C in 1946

The lowest temperature was -25C in 1958

The greatest precipitation was 36.1 mm in 1952

The greatest rainfall was 36.1 in 1952

The greatest snowfall was 10.8 cm 2008

Most snow on the ground: 54 cm in 1995