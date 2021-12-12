The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possible, as cases rise and the Omicron variant of concern spreads across Ontario.

"We really need optimal protection; so please, please, please get your third dose," said Dr. Peter Jüni, during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's 'CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent'.

Public Health Ontario reported more than 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the first time Ontario has seen more than 1,600 new cases in a single day since May. There were 124 new cases in Ottawa.

While 92 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.5 per cent have received two doses, Dr. Jüni says the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern is "an opponent that is really quite concerning."

"We basically have a doubling time right now of three days. The Omicron cases in this province go up, double every three days," said Jüni.

"If you're fully vaccinated - two doses, this doesn't protect you anymore against infection, that's a reality. But it continues to prevent serious disease, that's most likely the case based on everything we know."

Jüni adds, "We need as many people as possible to get boosters."

On Monday, residents aged 50 and over will be eligible to schedule a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if it's been at least six months since the last dose. The Ontario government announced Friday that individuals 18 and over will be eligible to book a booster shot as of Jan. 4.

"The fourth of January will be too late to fight in any case. What we need to do, all hands on deck we need just to vaccinate as much as we can. Omicron will have taken over the province within the next 10 days," said Dr. Jüni.

"It will be important to get the booster for sure as soon as we can, but we have a capacity problem. So we need to do it based on vulnerability and based on waning immunity."

Jüni says residents in their 50s, 60s and 70s have less immunity because they received the second dose earlier in the year than a 35-year-old.

On Friday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said discussions are underway in the province to potentially redefine what it means to be fully vaccinated as the Omicron variant spreads quickly– whether two doses or three doses qualifies.

Jüni says he will "bet on" the fact three doses will soon be considered fully vaccinated.

"I would bet on that, because to be honest if you have two doses and go into a restaurant you're able to infect the entire restaurant."

In Ottawa, the following individuals are eligible for a third dose:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Health care workers

Staff and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (such as long-term care and retirement homes)

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine)

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults (16 and over) and their non-Indigenous household members.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., individuals aged 50 and over will be eligible to book a third dose through the provincial booking system or at pharmacies.

The head of the science advisory table has a message for Ontarians who haven't received at least one dose.

"We first need to deal with the Omicron challenge then spring will come, life will look different because it's really changing the game here," said Jüni.

"What is coming is a lot of us will be get infected, vaccinated or not. If you're unvaccinated, the problem is you might end up in hospital and the ICUs – that's the big challenge. Get vaccinated – get at least one dose right now, stop postponing it. It's not really worthwhile to gamble."