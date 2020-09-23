OTTAWA -- As the second wave of COVID-19 continues in Ottawa, an infectious disease specialist is calling on residents to take precautions into their own hands.

"Right now, we’re in crisis mode," said Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, CTV News Infectious Disease Specialist, in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

"Only do what you have to do. I don’t want to use the term lockdown, but I think you really have to reduce your social circle,” said Dr. Sharkawy.

Speaking with CTV Morning Live Wednesday morning, Dr. Sharkawy said until the second wave of the virus settles down, people should be limiting trips and avoiding any special gatherings that aren’t essential.

"It’s not business as usual, every decision that you make, whether it’s work, school, socially related or otherwise it’s going to have an impact throughout your community," said Dr. Sharkawy.

"Let’s take it upon ourselves, everybody needs to be accountable."

Meanwhile, the idea of a second lockdown is a worrying one for some small businesses, like the King Eddy in the Byward Market.

"I’m not really sure who could survive another lockdown to be honest with you,” said Johnny Bonney, assistant general manager of the King Eddy.

Bonney said with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the second wave of the virus affecting the city, business has already declined.

He’s hopeful to be able to continue to welcome patrons safely.

"We’re doing everything we can to make it safe, and to continue for it to be safe, not only for our customers, but for our employees, so I think people should be able to dine out with confidence," Bonney said.

Ottawa Public Health said due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases it would consider new closures and restrictions, but with a targeted approach to address possible sources of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told Council that she does not want to have to shut things down.