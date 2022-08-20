'We need to be better': OSEG CEO calls Ottawa Redblacks performance 'frustrating and disappointing'

The head of Ottawa Sports and Entertainment says the Ottawa Redblacks "need to do better" following another loss at TD Place, and is asking fans to "keep the faith" in the team and franchise.

Edmonton beat the Redblacks 30-12 at TD Place Friday night, Ottawa's fifth straight loss at home this season. Ottawa sits in last place in the CFL's East Division, with one win in nine games.

"We need to be better. We need to be more exciting. And most importantly…we need to WIN…consistently," OSEG CEO Mark Goudie said on Twitter Saturday morning.

"Our on-field performance these last 2 home games…finally on beautiful nights…have been frustrating and disappointing."

Goudie says the expectations for the Redblacks are, "that we are a perpetually competitive franchise that plays exciting football, wins at home and hosts play games EVERY YEAR."

"This season showed some promise that we were digging ourselves out of the hole we dug ourselves into…but we obviously have a lot more work to do."

TSN 1200's AJ Jakubec called the Redblacks performance, "unacceptable and embarrassing", while TSN 1200's John Rodenburg said there's "little faith among the football fans in this city that Paul LaPolice is the man to turn this thing around."

"There's a very thin margin between fan interest and apathy, something I'm quite sure OSEG is aware of, if they are contemplating a coaching change," Rodenburg said.

Ottawa started the season 0 and 6 before a win in Toronto. Free agent signing and starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli was injured in week three of the season and underwent surgery.

The Redblacks only won one game at TD Place during the 2021 season, in week seven against Edmonton.

The attendance was 19,382 for Friday night's game, while 20,452 fans attended the Aug. 5 loss to Calgary.

"RNation…you are always awesome. But your support and passion isn’t being rewarded with enough reasons to cheer and with wins right now. And that is agonizing for all of us that desperately wants to give that to you," Goudie said.

"There are no excuses. Our organization has all the tools to deliver exciting, winning football…supportive ownership, values, patience to fix things the right way, a beautiful stadium and facilities, a beautiful city and…RNation to inspire us.

"I ask you to keep the faith. Even when it’s hard and we disappoint you. We’ll continue to build the Redblacks that you expect and need us to be. I promise."

The Redblacks are in Edmonton to face the Elks on Aug. 27. The next home game is Saturday, Sept. 10 against Toronto.