'We'll race for her': a friend on the passing of Sindy Hooper

The race isn't over for friends of Sindy Hooper.

The Ottawa woman who raised $500,000 for cancer research passed away last Friday after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hooper was given six months to live in 2013, continued to run, and had signed up for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend in 2025.

Janet McKeage was Sindy's best friend and is the chair of the Ottawa Hospital Foundation's board of directors.

She tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal fundraising efforts in Sindy's name will continue