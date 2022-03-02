'We knew it was coming': Ottawa residents react to key interest rate hike

As inflation continues to skyrocket, the Bank of Canada is now raising its key interest rate for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New homeowner Marc Lewis was keeping a close eye on interest rates the past few months.

“We knew it was coming and we kind of had braced ourselves for it, so it wasn’t too much of a shock,” said Lewis.

It’s the reason Lewis decided to take the leap with a home purchase before the increase came. He worked with a mortgage broker to purchase a new home with his girlfriend.

“It was just before Christmastime where he called and said it looks like things are going to start going up, so now is a good time to start going through the process,” said Lewis.

While the new build doesn’t close until April, he says there’s some relief knowing everything is already settled.

“There’s lots of expenses at this point in the process so it just gives us peace of mind and comfort knowing that we got in before,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Central Bank increased its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5 per cent in a bid to help fight inflation.

The move prompting some banks to raise their prime lending rate.

“Every quarter percent interest rate hike of a variable rate mortgage equates to about 12 dollars a month per one hundred thousand dollars in payments going up,” said Frank Napolitano of Mortgage Brokers Ottawa. “Depending on how much your mortgage is, obviously if you’re carrying a $400,000 mortgage, your payment went up approximately $50 a month,” he said.

Experts say more increases are expected in the coming months.

“The issue isn’t as much this increase, but how much it will continue to go up for the next year and a half,” said David MacDonald, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.