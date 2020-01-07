Your midweek weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with possible flurries, hovering around zero degrees Celsius on both Tuesday and Wednesday. An early morning wind chill will make it feel a few degrees colder but will dissipate as the day continues.

Wednesday night will be much colder with an overnight low of -21C. Thursday proves to be the coldest day of the week with sunshine and a high of -13C. The cold will move out of the region as periods of snow on Thursday night brings in much milder temperatures and a high of about 5C on Friday.

Expect a mix of rain, snow and lots of slush on Friday as more snow continues throughout the weekend with above average temperatures.

Average and extreme temperatures to date on this Tuesday, January 7, 2020:

Average high -6C

Average low -15.1C

Highest temperature 9.5C in 2008

Lowest temperature -29.4C in 1945

Greatest precipitation 17.2 mm (rainfall) in 2008

Greatest snowfall 22.4 cm in 2009

Most snow on the ground 63 cm in 2001