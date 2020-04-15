OTTAWA -- Doctors and nurses in Ottawa’s hospitals are among those getting a front row seat to the pandemic response and say what happens next depends on strictly adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

“It is definitely tense, going into work is stressful,” says intensive care nurse Alicia Robblee.

Working in the ICU at the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus, Robblee says they’ve seen “a steady increase in COVID-positive patients so it has been manageable so far.”

While she knows it’s crucial in the fight against COVID-19, Robblee says personal protective equipment also adds to the anxiety.

“Just the stress of making sure you’re putting it on and taking it off properly because you don’t want to contaminate yourself and it’s a whole level to the job that makes everything harder for sure,” Robblee says. “I have a husband and two young kids and so my worst nightmare would be that I would bring the virus home to them.”

Robblee says there have been times the unit has been short on a certain size of glove or run low on gowns but more have always arrived.

“There’s been a lot of meetings, a lot of organization to make sure the supply chains are good, to make sure people are properly prepared for caring for patients in the best way possible,” said Dr. Colin McCartney, the head of anesthesiology and pain medicine at the Ottawa Hospital.

As of Wednesday evening, 41 people were hospitalized in Ottawa to be treated for COVID-19, with 18 of them in the ICU.

McCartney says adhering to physical distancing guidelines is key to stopping the spread of the virus.

“Physical distancing is a serious matter and it may be the difference between allowing our health care system to cope and treat patients very, very well or creating a surge that can overwhelm the system which we have seen in other parts of the world such as Italy, New York State, places like that.”

Robblee has message for Ottawa residents: stay home.

“Even if we do flatten the curve, which I think is going to happen, we’re going to be dealing with COVID-19 patients for likely months, and so the more everybody can listen to public health and do their part by staying home the easier our jobs will.”