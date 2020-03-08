OTTAWA -- A group of parents gathered at Confederation Park Sunday to rally in support of Ontario teachers and education workers.

The parents say they wants to build on the momentum following the Ontario governments recent backtrack on class sizes and e-learning.

Claudia Rathjen helped organize the event and says, “We want to send a message that we are teachers’ partners in education and we support them. We want to send a message that we are on their side.”

Parents brought signs and sang children’s songs while marching. Parent Marie-Lynne Sauvé is worried if elementary class sizes go up. She says her daughter’s class last year was 21 students and this year it went up to 28 students. “It makes a real difference. The noise level, how kids can concentrate. It makes a real difference, in the quality of life and how she feels when she gets home.”

May Turcot has two children who are affected by strike action, but she says she still supports teachers. “I have a deep trust for education workers. I see their passion how much care they have for children and I trust them for that... and if I trust them, and they trust their union- it seems simple to me.

The rally was followed by a march.

The four major teachers’ unions in the province have been in labour negotiations since the fall. This week Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced changes to the government’s proposal for class sizes and mandatory e-learning.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has announced it will “pause all full withdrawal of service job actions” until March 27.