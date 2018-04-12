

CTV Ottawa





Canadians across the country traded their usual weekday outfits for sports jerseys Thursday, to honour every one of those affected in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragedy.

A group of hockey parents from Langley, B.C. started the #JerseysforHumboldt plan over the weekend to show the victims' families that they are thinking of them.

Though they never meant for the idea to catch on worldwide, the Jersey Day idea has spread through social media. Dozens of sports organizations, school boards and local businesses across Canada, the U.S. and even Europe are encouraging their members and students to wear jerseys or green and gold colours on Thursday.

Jennifer Pinch was one of those who helped get the #JerseysforHumboldt movement going. Her 16-year-old son plays with the Langley Minor Hockey Association, and she told CTV Vancouver that all hockey families immediately felt the pain in Humboldt.

"It just hits so close to home. It's my son, it's his friends, it's the community,” she said. “…We have all been there. We are all them."

Pinch said hearing about the crash made her think of all the hours she’s travelled with her son's team.

"The first thing I thought of was all those trips that we all take through the mountains, through the snow. We do take it for granted. Those safe travels and those safe trips," she said.

"You don't think about it. It's just part of hockey."

She said it didn’t take long for her and other local hockey parents to set up a Facebook group event pageand come up with a plan for a tribute. She says by coming together and encouraging everyone to wear any kind of sports jersey, she hopes to show the affected families that they are not alone.

“Let’s show them we got this. We’re all together,” she said.

At schools across the capital many students sported their #JerseysforHumboldt.

At Half Moon Bay Public School there was an assembly dedicated to Humboldt, which included a moment of silence.

“We have band trips, we have school trips, we have sports team, and to have a tragic loss of children doing what they love at such a young age – It felt like the right thing to do,” said Aisling O'Donnell, the school’s Principal.

Acart Communications posted a photo Thursday morning of staff in jerseys.

The VP says although the company has worked with the Ottawa Senators Organization many times, that is not the reason they chose to join the movement.

“The pain and suffering of a small Saskatchewan community is real to us, and we wanted to stnd with Humboldt, and send out prayers.

Social media was filled with thousands of posts for Humboldt.

Mayor Jim Watson, the Ottawa Hospital, Ottawa Fire, and Ottawa Police are shared photos.

“When incidents like this occur we do feel, and have a heavy heart,” said Const. Chuck Benoit with Ottawa Police.

“As a team we reach together and support the cause.”

Some of the tweets are available below.

Students & staff at Half Moon Bay Public School are taking part in #Jerseyday wearing #JerseysForHumboldt @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/IQw7dbuJyw — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) April 12, 2018

This is why I love my job! @OttawaPolice and members across our great city show strong support for #HumboldtStrong #jerseysforhumboldt pic.twitter.com/5LlwP7o3oQ — Sgt. Maria Keen (@SgtMKeen_WCPC) April 12, 2018

Staff fr @OttFire are proudly sporting their #jerseysforhumboldt Coming together to offer support & encouragement. Standing together in times of tragedy & focusing on the strength of family & Canadian values #HumboldtStrong L'équipe @IncendiesOttawa offre son appui #JerseyDay pic.twitter.com/8EFtkjU4nY — Kim Ayotte (@ChiefAyotte) April 12, 2018

We are here for you, @HumboldtBroncos.



Staff at The Ottawa Hospital are wearing jerseys today in honour of those affected by the tragedy in Humboldt. #HumboldtStrong #JerseysForHumboldt #JerseyDay pic.twitter.com/8rn4wqmqfA — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) April 12, 2018

The Ottawa Waterfront Hockey franchise captured our second straight D1 championship. Collectively with heavy hearts we wanted to win it for our brothers in green @HumboldtBroncos So on the day we all wear our jerseys to honour you, this ones 4 U #humboldtstrong #HealingWithHockey pic.twitter.com/nmMrTXFj6r — Tim Hewson.ca (@RealtyOttawa) April 12, 2018

@TSNJR @TSNSteve as you can see we have Leaf Jersey wearing coworkers in west end Ottawa as well but we all care about our fellow Canadians #JerseysForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/x5mXci5vRQ — Brent Symington (@BSlymer) April 12, 2018

Jersey for Humboldt with the Girls Basketball team at Glebe Collegiate in Ottawa. Sending healing vibes your way! pic.twitter.com/solfp67jK4 — Dave Malowski (@BBGetBuckets) April 12, 2018