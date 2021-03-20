OTTAWA -- Jim Watson sets a new record Saturday, becoming the longest-serving mayor in the history of Ottawa.

The 60-year-old has served as mayor for 4,794 days, just over 13 years, over two stints. Watson was mayor of the old city of Ottawa from 1997 to 2000, and has served as mayor of the amalgamated city of Ottawa since Dec. 1, 2010.

Watson surpasses Stanley Lewis as the longest serving mayor in Ottawa’s history.

"People have asked, what's your secret to success? It's basically been I lay out a very succinct group of promises, a list of promises, and I stick to it," says Watson.

"I keep that promise book in my desk at city hall and I go through one-by-one to make sure they're implemented."

Watson was born in Montreal, and attended Carleton University.

During an interview with CTV News at Six Friday night, chief anchor Graham Richardson asked Watson if anything has compared to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic during his time in office.

"I think the closest thing would be the ice storm of 1998. I was sworn-in in December of 1997 and then the ice storm arrived about a month later, in 1998. That paralyzed a lot of the city and many parts of rural Ottawa for upwards of 11 days; without electricity, we lost 6,000 trees that had been felled over because of the heavy ice," said Watson.

"But that had a beginning and an end, and it was relatively short period of time. Same with the flooding we dealt with twice and the tornado; tornadoes last about a few minutes, the flooding lasts a few weeks. This has lasted over a year and it's impacted a lot of people, 450 people have died in our community and it's been a real tragedy for people who've lost a loved one and the economic impact it's had on our economy and people losing their jobs and their livelihood."

Tomorrow (March 20, 2021) marks the day that @JimWatsonOttawa becomes the longest serving mayor in Ottawa's history.

While we couldn't throw a party to celebrate the occasion, staff prepared this video to look back on some of his greatest moments! Thanks for everything, boss. pic.twitter.com/45h1bQP9FB — Patrick Champagne (@PattyChampagne) March 19, 2021

Watson served as a councillor for six years in the former city of Ottawa.

He was first elected mayor of Ottawa in 1997 at the age of 36, He was the youngest mayor ever elected in Ottawa.

After serving as an MPP in Premier Dalton McGuinty's cabinet, Watson returned to Ottawa as mayor following an election victory in 2010.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the main focus for the municipal government for the past year. Watson admits missteps have been made in responding to the crisis.

"There's always a lot of mistakes that you make. I wish that we had moved faster, for instance, on COVID-19, along with every other government, because I think we were caught a little flat footed," said Watson. "We made up time, but at first I think people didn't quite understand the severity of it and we obviously know that now."

Watson says he's "really pleased" to have worked with colleagues to revitalize Lansdowne Park, build Light Rail Transit, cleaned up the Ottawa River, built a new Ottawa Art Gallery and new community centres across Ottawa.

Watson says he hasn't decided whether to seek re-election in 2022, adding his main focus is on responding to the pandemic.

"No I haven't decided. There's still lots to do. First and foremost, my pre-occupation of course is dealing with COVID and dealing with the economic downfall of that, and obviously those vulnerable citizens that are most affected, people who live in shelters for instance, our elderly in long-term care homes.

“That requires my attention," said Watson.

"I'll decide my political future and whether I'm going to run again sometime in the fall, that's more appropriate. But there's a lot to do."

Watson tells CTV News Ottawa there's still work to do to secure funding for Phase 3 of light rail transit to Barrhaven, Kanata and Stittsville, along with building a new central library at LeBreton Flats.

"So, there's lots on the plate, and I haven't lost my energy or enthusiasm or the fact that everyday I walk into this building I feel deeply honoured to have the opportunity to be mayor."