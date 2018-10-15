

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Jim Watson is pledging to cap property tax increases at three per cent a year if he is re-elected Mayor of Ottawa.

As the final week of the municipal election campaign kicked off, the incumbent Mayor said he would set a tax hike goal of between two and three per cent annually throughout the next term of Council. He says the extra revenue would boost investments in roads and infrastructure.

Watson says a two to three per cent tax hike in 2019 would generate an additional $10.3 million compared to 2018.

In a statement, Watson said “I have heard from residents, and I believe they are prepared to contribute more in order to have better roads and infrastructure.”

The current Council has kept property tax increases below two per cent each year.

Ottawa residents head to the polls to elect a Mayor, Councillor and School Board Trustee on October 22.