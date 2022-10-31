Watson officially welcomes Sutcliffe to mayor's office
Ottawa city hall is in the middle of a transition of elected officials, with outgoing Mayor Jim Watson officially welcoming mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe and congratulating him on his election.
“Good to have you here to start the transition from our administration to yours,” Watson told Sutcliffe in front of some reporters at city hall on Monday.
The current and future Mayors of Ottawa took a break from their transition meetings in the mayor’s office for a photo opportunity.
“Mark has started on the journey to become the next mayor and I am very pleased to have him hear in the mayor’s office and to welcome him to City Hall,” Watson said, adding with a laugh: “And in just under two weeks, he will be ‘His Worship’ and I will be ‘his wash-up.”
Watson says the city is facing some very serious issues and he has confidence in Sutcliffe’s ability to lead the city.
“I really look forward to this period of renewal at the City of Ottawa, I look forward to Mark’s leadership, and to congratulate all the candidates who put their name forward particularly the candidates who were successful at election or re-election. It is a big job ahead with a lot of big issues to deal with.”
“(Sutcliffe) has a very solid mandate and very clear platform and I think the challenge any new mayor has is to make sure that you work well with your colleagues on council, recognizing you are not always going to get unanimity, but debate is healthy thing in a democracy,” he added.
Sutcliffe will officially be sworn in on Nov. 15.
“I am very excited to be here. the transition process has been very smooth so far, we have been working very well together to make sure that I am up to speed in all the important files and we are ready to take over on the 15th,” he said.
Transition meetings will continue for the next few weeks. Sutcliffe says he is still in the process of assembling his staff.
“It is a short turn around. I was joking how the president of the United States gets two and half months and we get two and half weeks. … We are going to bring a team together in the next couple of weeks.”
With 11 new councillors also arriving at the council table, Sutcliffe says unity and teamwork will be important in his first few weeks as mayor.
“I think ultimately it is about getting on the same page as everyone and working together. Ultimately, I think it comes down to building trust and being a good listener and understanding what everybody wants to accomplish and working together towards that.”
Sutcliffe says all the conversations he’s had with both re-elected and newly elected councillors have been “very positive” and focused on starting on the right foot.
Watson said he gave Sutcliffe some advice.
“A lot of it is administrative in nature, just explaining the structure of our office and so on. Looking at some of the important issues coming forward, I think Mark is very well versed on these issues, he has been covering them as a journalist, and certainly through the election campaign.”
As for the future, Watson says he says he is looking forward to sleeping in for the first time in a long time, and going to his sister’s for dinner. He also has some travel plans.
“I am hoping to take a train trip across Canada, so if I can get my act together and book that I would probably do that shortly after that.”
