    • Broken watermain closes Stittsville street

    Crews work to repair a broken watermain on Stittsville Main Street in Stittsville. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) Crews work to repair a broken watermain on Stittsville Main Street in Stittsville. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Some residents in Stittsville may experience interruptions in water service on Tuesday due to a broken watermain.

    Stittsville Main Street is closed between Abbott Street East and Wintergreen Drive due to an infrastructure failure.

    Coun. Glen Gower says the watermain broke just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, and crews are on the scene to begin repairs.

    "It’s a major water main running down the middle of Stittsville Main and the break happened in front of Frederick Banting School," Gower said on Facebook.

    "City of Ottawa workers were able to stop the water before it turned into a sinkhole situation but there’s still a lot of mud and water near the site. Today they’ll have to dig into the road to determine where the break occurred and then fix it, so they’ll be working well into this evening."

    Gower says nearby homes and businesses do not have water, and "it looks like many businesses have decided to stay closed for the day." A daycare has sent kids home, according to Gower.

    He said Tuesday afternoon that he stopped by the area just before 2 p.m. to observe ongoing work.

    "Work is progressing well. City crews have excavated a large hole in the middle of Stittsville Main Street and they’ve located the break in the pipe. They’ll be doing more excavation and repairing it with a section of plastic pipe. Then they have to flush out all the connecting lines and fill the hole back in. This work will continue all afternoon and into the evening," he said on social media.

    City crews working on a broken water main on Stittsville Main Street. July 23, 2024. (Glen Gower/supplied)

    There is no word on when water will be restored.

    "Many residents and businesses will be without water until the work is complete. Stittsville Main remains closed to vehicles between Abbott and Beverly with limited access to local traffic. The sidewalk remains open," Gower said.

