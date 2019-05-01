

As of Friday, water restrictions have been lifted for 40 homes on Churchill Avenue North.

The city says residents can now take showers, flush toilets and use dishwashers and washing machines.

On Tuesday, residents in those 40 homes were asked to reduce their water use effective immediately because the sanitary system was over-stressed and too much additional use could lead to flooded basements.

At no point was the drinking water supply at risk.