Water remains high in Gatineau, Que. flood zone

The flood zone remains dangerous in Gatineau, Que. after dozens of people were forced to flee their homes.

Officials say 44 roads remain closed because of the high waters after six days of heavy rain last week across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The water will remain high for another week or two, but officials say it should start to recede soon.

Madeline Bastien, who lives in Gatineau, is coming and going from her home by kayak because the road is currently underwater.

“I would have water up to the waist and so it’s very dangerous to walk in the street because you don’t see what’s at the bottom,” said Bastien. “My house is surrounded by water, but it did not come very close to the foundation of the house, which is a good thing.”

The area in Gatineau remains closed off due to flooding.

“I decided to stay in my house because of my cat. I’m fine, I just need more rest. I’ve seen worse,” said Bastien.

The swollen Ottawa River flooded properties and roads right across the national capital region this spring.

Levels peaked last week after six days of heavy rainfall.

Officials in Whitewater Region and in Constance Bay said levels are similar to the flooding in 2017.

In Gatineau, hundreds of people have registered with the city as flood victims.

The city says 137 people are getting help from the Red Cross and are being housed in hotels.

While water levels will decrease very shortly, residents are being told to remain vigilant and to leave sandbags in place.

“I do have a sump pump and I keep the water level in my basement up to seven inches,” said Bastien.

Bastien says the city calls her every day to check in.