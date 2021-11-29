Advertisement
Water main break closes St. Laurent Boulevard
Published Monday, November 29, 2021 7:28AM EST Last Updated Monday, November 29, 2021 7:28AM EST
OTTAWA -- A section of St. Laurent Boulevard is closed to traffic because of a water main break.
The water main break at St. Laurent and Bourassa Street is expected to cause traffic delays, Ottawa police said. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.
St. Laurent is closed northbound at Lancaster Road.
The southbound lanes remain open.