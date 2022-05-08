Water main break closes part of Navan Road

A section of Navan Road west of Mer Bleue Road is closed following a suspected water main break.

Ottawa police say a detour is in place.

Water could be seen coming up from the ground only a few meters away from a fire hydrant. The scene is near a pit dug in the area as part of a larger project.

It’s unclear when the road will fully reopen.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Shaun Vardon.