Water main break closes part of Navan Road
A section of Navan Road west of Mer Bleue Road is closed following a suspected water main break.
Ottawa police say a detour is in place.
Water could be seen coming up from the ground only a few meters away from a fire hydrant. The scene is near a pit dug in the area as part of a larger project.
It’s unclear when the road will fully reopen.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Shaun Vardon.
