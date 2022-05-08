Water main break closes part of Navan Road

A suspected water main break on Navan Road west of Mer Bleue Road caused a traffic detour. May 8, 2022. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)( A suspected water main break on Navan Road west of Mer Bleue Road caused a traffic detour. May 8, 2022. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)(

Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people

This image provided by the Irpin Mayor's Office shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walking with mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, right, in Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Irpin on Sunday. The city was severely damaged during Russia's attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war. (Irpin Mayor's Office via AP)

