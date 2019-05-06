

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Water levels continue to slowly recede along the Ottawa River through the National Capital Region.

The latest update from the Ottawa River Regulating Committee shows water levels have dropped 23 cm at Britannia/Lac Deschenes since peaking on April 30. Levels are down 39 cm at the Hull Marina since peaking on May 1st.

The committee says “initial peak levels due to natural spring runoff from the west-central portion of the basin have now been reached on the Ottawa River.” However, the committee warns levels are expected to remain high over the next two weeks.

The City of Ottawa is reminding people in flood zones to leave the sandbags and sandbag walls intact due to the high water levels.

People are also being advised to stay off the Britannia Berm.

Residents living on roads closed due to flooding – Bayview Drive, Armitage Avenue, Wilola Beach Drive and Moorhead Drive – are asked to leave their regular household waste, recycling and green bin piled on top of the sandbags or the closest dry area at the end of their property. A city vehicle will pick-up household waste today.