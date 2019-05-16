

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Water levels are slowly declining along the Ottawa River.

The latest report from the Ottawa River Regulating Committee shows levels dropped on Wednesday from Pembroke to Hawkesbury.

At Britannia, water levels have dropped 4 cm since peaking on Monday. Levels are down 6 cm at the Gatineau/Hull Marina since peaking on Tuesday.

The Regulating Committee says from Pembroke/Westmeath region down to the Lac Deschenes/Britannia area, levels should continue to decline slowly over the next few days.

Rates of decline from Hull to Hawkesbury region will depend on the amount of precipitation received over the next few days.