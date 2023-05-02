Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
A flood warning is in effect for the lower Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury. The Ottawa River Regulating Committee (ORRC) says it expects to see water levels rise between 20 and 35 cm this week in flood-prone areas of Constance Bay, Britannia, Cumberland, Rockland and Hawkesbury.
In some parts of the region, water levels could exceed the 2022 peak by up to 60 cm; however, levels are still expected to remain below the record highs from 2019.
"Based on Ottawa River Regulating Committee forecasts, flood prone areas along the main stem of the Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury are at risk. Water levels are currently expected to remain 45 cm to 70 cm below historical flood levels of 2019 on the main stem of the Ottawa River," a statement says.
Here is what the ORRC is predicting over the next week:
- Constance Bay: Up 20 cm over levels observed at 8 a.m. Tuesday
- Britannia: Up 30 cm over levels observed at 8 a.m. Tuesday
- Cumberland: Up 35 cm over levels observed at 8 a.m. Tuesday
- Rockland: Up 30 cm over levels observed at 8 a.m. Tuesday
- Hawkesbury: Up 30 cm over levels observed at 8 a.m. Tuesday
The city of Ottawa says local impacts have been "relatively small" this season.
"The City continues to monitor conditions very closely. At this time, we have observed minor impacts to roads and some parks, but nothing impacting critical infrastructure related to flood waters. We are encouraging residents, however, to report any issues to 3-1-1," a statement from director of public safety service Beth Gooding said.
The city estimates that 130 homes, mostly in West Carleton, have made use of sandbags. The city is still making empty sandbags available and crews are also filling a small number of sandbags for residents in flood-prone areas who may need them. Officials expect levels to stabilize after the weekend.
GATINEAU OPENS EMERGENCY CENTRE
The city of Gatineau has opened an emergency assistance centre for residents affected by flooding.
Evacuees wishing to evacuate their homes or in need of emergency shelter or special support should report to the Jean-René-Monette Community Center at 89 Jean-René-Monette St. The Canadian Red Cross will be on site to assess their needs. The city says evacuees will be required to show proof of residence. It will be open until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and again Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Those who wish to remain in their homes are asked to register with 311 so that the city can ensure their safety and wellbeing.
Danny Olsen, who is helping his father protect his home on rue Saint-Louis in Gatineau, says the level kept rising overnight.
"We're staying as long as we can. Why not? We want to protect the house and save everything," he said. "Right now, we have two pumps running in the basement. We only had one, but more water was coming in than the pump was pumping and so we added another one and now it's fine. There's no water in the basement so far."
Daniel Markovic, who also lives on the street, says he plans to stay as well.
"I'm ready for this," he said. "I have friends, they come and put some sandbags, so I'm pretty glad to have friends that can come and help me."
Markovic said it's his first time dealing with this level of flooding. He moved to the area in 2020, just after the historic 2019 floods.
"I have maybe 2,300 sandbags around the house. So far, so good," he said.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.
