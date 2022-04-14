Water levels expected to rise along the Ottawa River this weekend
Minor flooding is expected along sections of the Ottawa River over the Easter weekend following the recent rainfall and warmer temperatures, but it's not expected to impact houses and buildings.
The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority has issued a "Flood Outlook Statement" for areas along the Lower Ottawa River, between Arnprior and Hawkesbury.
"Based on forecasted precipitation and anticipated snow melt, levels and flows along the Ottawa River are expected to increase over the next few days as a result of the onset of the spring freshet in the Ottawa River basin," the conservation authority said in a statement.
Rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Saturday, with snow expected to hit Ottawa on Sunday.
"Based on current weather forecasts, minor flooding may occur in low-lying areas generally susceptible to flooding along the Lower Ottawa River starting this weekend," the RVCA said.
"Levels are not expected to exceed the peak levels observed in 2020, and little to no impact to houses and buildings is expected."
The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says water levels are "currently expected to remain below major flood thresholds" along the Ottawa River.
SANDBAGS
The city of Ottawa provides sand and sandbags to residents who live in areas prone to Spring flooding.
Sand and sandbags are currently available at the following city work yards:
- 29 Hurdman Road
- 2145 Roger Stevens Drive
- 911 Industrial Avenue
- 2941 March Road
- 4127 John Shaw Road (Kinburn)
- 4244 Rideau Valley Drive
- Leo Lane / East Shore Road
- Armstrong Road / Boisé Lane
