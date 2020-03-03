In Ottawa, you will find a light layer of freezing rain coating your car this Tuesday morning . It's -3C at 5 a.m. but we'll reach a high of 2 degrees Celcius by this afternoon. It's a mixed bag of precipitation today as rain, snow and some more freezing rain may occur later today and into tonight, ending around until midnight. An accumulation of 2 cm is expected.

For cities and towns along the Seaway from Cornwall to Belleville, dense fog patches with near visibility will affect commuters throughout the morning. Roadways are near or below zero and and untreated roads may suddenly become icy and slippery. Officials suggest motorists drive according to the road conditions and allow plenty of time to reach their destination.

On Wednesday, pretty much the same is forecasted and at this stage, every day this week will have daily highs above zero.

Remember to watch your step on sidewalks and roadways as the temperature fluctuates below and above zero and freezing rain will make all surfaces slippery.