OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Watch where you park near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus

    A No-Stopping Zone sign on Lynda Lane (Photo courtesy: By-Law and Regulatory Services) A No-Stopping Zone sign on Lynda Lane (Photo courtesy: By-Law and Regulatory Services)

    Motorists are being warned to watch where they park on a street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

    A "no-stopping zone" is in effect on a section of the eastern side of Lynda Lane, from Lynda Lane to Smyth Road, between Dec. 1 and March 31.

    The city of Ottawa says the no-stopping restriction on a section of Lynda Lane during the winter is for snow removal and safety.

    A spokesperson for Ottawa Bylaw told CTV News Ottawa in 2020 the parking restrictions have been in effect since 2018 "in order to ensure access for emergency vehicles during the winter months when snow banks can hinder such access."

    Motorists can park on sections of Lynda Lane across the street from the hospital.

    Lynda Lane is a popular parking spot for patients, visitors and staff of the Ottawa Hospital.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News