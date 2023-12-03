Watch where you park near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus

Motorists are being warned to watch where they park on a street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

A "no-stopping zone" is in effect on a section of the eastern side of Lynda Lane, from Lynda Lane to Smyth Road, between Dec. 1 and March 31.

The city of Ottawa says the no-stopping restriction on a section of Lynda Lane during the winter is for snow removal and safety.

A spokesperson for Ottawa Bylaw told CTV News Ottawa in 2020 the parking restrictions have been in effect since 2018 "in order to ensure access for emergency vehicles during the winter months when snow banks can hinder such access."

Motorists can park on sections of Lynda Lane across the street from the hospital.

Lynda Lane is a popular parking spot for patients, visitors and staff of the Ottawa Hospital.