Watch out for these 12 scams this holiday season
For most people, the holiday season is a time for giving. But for fraudsters and scammers, it's a time for taking.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people to be aware of a dozen common scams during the holiday season.
Killaloe OPP say they have investigated several gift card scams, offers involving bank loans and credit line scams, and emergency gift card scams in the last few weeks.
Here are 12 popular holiday scams you should stay on the lookout for this holiday season.
Counterfeit merchandise
If you see a huge, flashy discount ad that redirects you to a website that looks like the legimitate manufacturer's, be careful. It might be a fake.
Selling good and services online
If you're selling things online, be wary of payment offers that are more than the asking price. And make sure you receive a legitimate payment before you sent the product.
Crypto Investments
It's been a rough few weeks for crypto, but fraudsters are still using social media and fraudulent websites to take advantage of customers.
Ask for information on any investment you make online. Research the team behind it and analyze its feasibility. You can also verify if the company is registered by using this National Registration Tool.
Romance scams
These happen all year round, but can be more effective during the holidays. Someone with a fake identity online lures you into a web of lives spun with loving messages and sweet promises. The fraudsters play on your emotions to maximize their payday over time.
Online shopping
If a listed price for an online item—an event ticket, a vehicle, a puppy, you name it—is too good to be true, it probably is. It could be a fraudster posing as a genuine seller and posting a fake ad for something that does not exist.
Research before you buy and whenever possible, exchange goods in person or use your credit card for payment.
Phishing emails and texts
You may receive messages claiming to be from a legitimate source, such a a bank, phone provider or shipping company, asking you to submit or confirm your personal information. They may even include a malicious link to click. Don't click links in any strange emails and double-check the sender.
Secret Santa
Gift exchanges on social media can seem like a fun activity. You only send one gift and receive multiple in return. However, this exchange collects some of your personal information and also hides a pyramid scheme where only those on top profit.
Prize notifications
Congratulations! You got a random call out of nowhere that you've won millions of dollars, a fancy car, or a free cruise. You didn't even enter the contest! The caller just needs your personal information and a small fee payment before proceeding with the prize.
Remember: If you didn't enter, you can't win. You can't enter another country's lottery without purchasing a ticket from within that country.
In Canada, if there are fees associated to a prize, they are removed from the total winnings. You would never be required to pay fees in advance.
Emergency
Is a supposed loved one reaching out to you because they need money now and you're the only one they trust to keep it a secret? Resist the urge to act immediately and verify the person's identity by asking those questions a stranger wouldn't know.
Gift cards
Gift cards are a popular and convenient way to give a gift. They should also be considered cash: once they are exchanged, it is unlikely that you are getting your money back. Gift cards are not meant for payments and no legitimate business or organization will request them.
Identity theft
Make sure you keep your wallet on your person and cover your PIN at all times. Remember NOT to share passwords or provide your personal information.
Identity fraud
If a fraudster does get a hold of your personal information and is going on a shopping spree using your name, you need to act fast.
Contact your financial institutions and the credit bureaus Equifax Canada and TransUnion Canada as soon as you notice any of the following:
- Suspicious activity on your financial statement
- Unauthorized activity on your credit report.
- Letters approving or declining credit applications you did not authorize.
- Re-routed mail.
- Bills from service providers you do not use.
- Your information was compromised as part of a database breach.
Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
How much water do you need to drink in a day? ‘Eight glasses a day’ rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
Parenting website reveals annual top 100 lists of baby names in Canada
If you are expecting a baby and are still trying to choose a name, these new top 100 lists might help you to find one.
Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite
A growing number of Republicans, including former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, criticized Donald Trump on Monday for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House.
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Atlantic
-
'This shouldn’t have happened again': Renewed calls for immediate plan after another N.B. ER waiting room death
New Brunswick’s opposition parties say the provincial government isn’t being open about any immediate plans of reducing ER wait times.
-
Moncton, N.B. to open emergency shelter for unhoused people
The City of Moncton will be opening an emergency cold shelter for the city's homeless population next month.
-
Roadside delivery: Nova Scotia baby born in family car
A Nova Scotia family’s baby delivery story is sure to be shared for many years to come after their baby was born along the side of the road on the way to the hospital.
Toronto
-
Forensic company who helped police crack 1983 murders reveals how they did it
The company that helped the Toronto police crack a decades-old cold case is revealing more details about how they identified a suspect in the grisly murders of two Toronto women in 1983.
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
Montreal
-
Alleged Chinese spy in Quebec freed on bail ahead of trial
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday, after a judge said the accused was more likely than not to stay in Canada awaiting trial. Yuesheng Wang, 35, is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada's Security of Information Act. He also faces three charges under the Criminal Code: fraudulently using a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.
-
Most French-speakers support right of anglophones to get important government services in English: poll
The majority of French-speaking Quebecers support the right for Quebec's anglophones to get important government services in English, according to a new poll.
-
PQ calling on other parties to support Conservatives, restore democratic balance
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., woman who had chiropractor treat her diabetes ends up in a coma
A professional health standards review committee is calling for a review of sanctions for a Timmins chiropractor whose patient ended up in a diabetic coma.
-
“It’s a cool experience’: North Bay students speak about space with astronaut currently orbiting Earth
Grade 8 students at West Ferris Secondary School had an out-of-this-world experience Monday morning speaking with an astronaut who is currently orbiting Earth on board the International Space Station (ISS).
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
London
-
Special weather statement issued for Wednesday
A cold front will move into the London, Ont. area Wednesday, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
-
Charges laid following alleged shooting at east London, Ont. motel
A 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
Trudeau accepts portrait of his father by London, Ont. artist
London artist Eric Drummond said he is honoured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted a portrait of his late father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The painting was presented to the prime minister by London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos last week.
Winnipeg
-
'We're devastated': Water woes plague north Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents in a northeast Winnipeg neighbourhood are dealing with flooded basements and water issues they believe stem from a nearby car wash.
-
'This is not a small operation': Brandon police bust alleged family cocaine trafficking network
Brandon police have made one of the largest cocaine busts in its history, taking down an alleged family drug-trafficking network that brought in kilograms of cocaine into the city.
-
Winnipeg woman fears her pet turtle Nora was stolen
A Winnipeg woman believes her pet turtle was stolen, and is now hoping it will be returned before it's too late.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours on edge as homicide investigation continues near Brantford
Neighbours tell CTV News they’re shocked and saddened, and they never imagined a homicide would happen in their quiet farming community.
-
Waterloo Catholic school board trustees to discuss progress after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy earlier this year is back in the spotlight.
-
Major street in Kitchener reopens after crash
Waterloo regional police have reopened access to a major Kitchener street Monday after a collision.
Calgary
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
-
Danielle Smith declines to give specifics on 'mistakes' referenced in Alberta address
Premier Danielle Smith said last week that she is "far from perfect" and can "make mistakes" – but has declined to give further details about what specifically she was referring to.
Saskatoon
-
Police asking for additional $760k in 2023 budget
The Saskatoon Police Service presented its 2023 budget to city council on Monday with a request of an additional $760,000.
-
Trudeau pledges more than $40M in funding for James Smith Cree Nation
Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced more than $40 million in funding for James Smith Cree Nation during a visit to the community on Monday.
-
'We’ve already had one too many people freeze to death in the city': Unhoused group wants extra funding from council
A recently-formed Saskatoon group is hoping their presentation to city council creates change for those who face a lack of housing in the city.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
-
Transit security, recreation, Valley Zoo investment among budget asks at Edmonton council hearing
City council hosted the first public hearing for community feedback on the next four-year budget Monday, with many asking for more transit security and investment in recreation.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
B.C. man honoured for saving friend's life using CPR
Alaster Osborne was honoured at his Squamish, B.C., woodshop Monday with an award for helping to save his business partner's life using CPR.
-
B.C. landlord loses bid to evict renter over $3K in unpaid utilities
A landlord's attempt to evict a renter from a home in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over thousands of dollars in unpaid utilities has been rejected due to vague wording in their tenancy agreement.
Regina
-
Trudeau pledges more than $40M in funding for James Smith Cree Nation
Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced more than $40 million in funding for James Smith Cree Nation during a visit to the community on Monday.
-
'To be able to walk out that door and not worry': Krav Maga Regina instills confidence, student says
For 22 years, Richard Kim has owned and operated Krav Maga Regina. According to students, taking an introductory four-week course to Krav Maga has shown them what they have inside themselves when it comes to defending against an attack.
-
Two arrested, improvised gun seized after shooting: Regina police
Two people were charged following a shooting in northeast Regina over the weekend.