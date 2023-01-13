Watch for these signs of health danger when shovelling snow

A winter snowfall can be beautiful, but it can also be deadly.

Clearing your driveway or walkway is lots of work, and it can be tough on your body, even dangerous.

"When we receive a lot of snow, like we (did on Friday), paramedics often see an increase in the number of people suffering cardiac arrest or respiratory problems associated with the shovelling,” says Marc-Antoine Deschamps with the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

"Shovelling is quite a strenuous activity, and if at any point you start having chest pain or shortness of breath, it’s important that you stop shovelling and you call 911 immediately," Deschamps said.

SHOVELLING TECHNIQUE

"It’s important for people who are shovelling that they try to push the snow and avoid throwing it to reduce the amount of demand on the heart," Deschamps said.

He says you should also take breaks, and use a snow blower if you have it.

"When you’re shovelling it’s important that you don’t throw the snow; that you try and keep it low and you push it."