

CTV Ottawa





If you haven't stepped outside be careful! Your driveway might be the first sign of a very icy and slippery commute today. All school buses have been cancelled around the region due to the conditions. Puddles around the city are like mini ponds. Pedestrians, be careful for drivers accidently spraying you as many snowbanks are covering snow drains, causing pooling of water everywhere. Drivers may get unexpected sprays of cars travelling in the opposite direction. Side roads are slick and icy.

Bronson Avenue is closed between Fourth Avenue and Colonel By Drive due to a single vehicle crash. It hit a fire hydrant and water is all over the area. RCMP have also closed Queen Elizabeth Drive between Preston Street an Bronson due to the overflow of water. Police adivse you to avoid the area

Police are also advising motorists to drive slowly and be aware of the conditions.