An arrest warrant has been issued for a 58-year-old man in connection to a series of break and enters in parking garages at residential buildings in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa police say through November and December, vehicles and storage areas were targeted in a series of break and enters.

The Break and Enter Unit has issued an arrest warrant for David Bass of Ottawa. Police say he is facing 11 counts of break and enter, four counts of possession of a break and enter instrument and six counts of mischief.

Bass is described as a white man, 5'8", grey hair and may be unshaven. His current whereabouts is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.