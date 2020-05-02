OTTAWA -- Are there things you’ve been meaning to do outside (physical-distancing-friendly, of course)? This is the weekend to do them.

Saturday could be Ottawa’s warmest day of the year so far, with Environment Canada calling for a high of 20 C and sunny.

That would be the first time the capital has cracked 20 C in 2020.

A few more clouds are expected to set in Saturday evening, with the possibility of a few showers and a low of 9 C.

But let’s not worry about those too much, because Sunday could be even warmer. The forecast high is 21 C, with a mix of sun and cloud.

The temperature is dipping to 12 C on Monday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. So enjoy that warm sun while you can.