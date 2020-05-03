OTTAWA -- Spring has officially arrived in Ottawa.

Temperatures are expected to hit 20C for the second straight day, but don’t put away your jackets and sweaters just yet.

Saturday’s high was 20.5C, before clouds and rain moved into the region for the evening and overnight. It was the warmest day of the year so far.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a chance of showers late this afternoon. The high today will be 21C

The record for warmest May 3 in Ottawa history is 30.9C, set back in 2001.

While Ottawa residents enjoy sunshine and warm temperatures today, record low temperatures are in the forecast for this week.

The low for Monday night/Tuesday morning is expected to be -3C. The record for coldest May 5 is -2.2C, set back in 1952.

The forecast low for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning is -3C. The record for coldest May 6 is -3.3C, set back in 1966.