OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents enjoyed an early taste of spring to kick-off the work week.

The temperature hit 12.4C at 2 p.m., the first time the temperature has hit double-digits this year.

The record for warmest March 9 in Ottawa history is 19.2C, set back in 200.

This is the warmest day in Ottawa since Nov. 26. The temperature hit 11.3C that day.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for periods of rain beginning after midnight. There’s a chance of freezing rain. The low overnight will be plus 1C.

Periods of rain will continue on Tuesday, with a high of 8C.