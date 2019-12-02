OTTAWA - Ottawa residents are being told to brace for a warmer than normal winter.

Environment Canada’s winter forecast calls for above normal temperatures for most of Ontario and Quebec through December, January and February.

The three month outlook also predicts normal precipitation levels for Ottawa. Environment Canada predicts above normal precipitation levels for southern Ontario, including Toronto.

In November, the Weather Network predicted a “classic Canadian” winter ahead. The forecast called for “above normal” precipitation for Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.