OTTAWA -- Expect a cool Monday morning to give way to a rainy afternoon in the capital.

After a cool but sunny morning, Environment Canada is calling for the temperature to reach 19 C with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

That trend continues into Tuesday, with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a risk of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon. The forecast high is 22 C.

On Wednesday, the chance of showers dips to 40 per cent, and the expected temperature is 20 C.

Thursday, you can probably put away the umbrellas: it’s expected to be sunny and 20 C.