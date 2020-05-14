OTTAWA -- The polar vortex that has stubbornly hovered over Ottawa for days is on the way out and we have official word that the risk of frost is behind us.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, a frost advisory for Ottawa that had been in place for days remained in effect, but Environment Canada ended the advisory just before 8:30 a.m.

Environment Canada's forecast for Thursday calls for a sunny morning with a high of 15°C in the afternoon. The sky is expected to get cloudier as the day goes on, and there's a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening and overnight.

The overnight low is a comparatively mild 6°C, which is still a bit below seasonal averages, but is certainly much warmer than the record lows we saw both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday is looking cloudy with showers throughout the day and a high of 14°C.

The outlook for the Victoria Day weekend is a bit of a mixed bag. Saturday is picture-perfect, with a mainly sunny sky and a high of 20°C. Sunday's forecast high is 23°C, which would be the warmest day of the year so far if we reach it, but it's tempered by a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The long-term outlook for Victoria Day Monday calls for clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 18°C.