Warmer temperatures follow the latest snowstorm

We can expect warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday after the latest snowstorm.

Saturday's storm dumped 22 cm of snow on the city of Ottawa, with another 2 cm recorded Friday night. It puts this season's snowfall total above 300 cm.

The snowfall on Saturday doesn't break a record. In 1971, Ottawa saw 27.2 cm of snow on March 4.

The forecast for Sunday includes a small chance of flurries or possible showers early in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of cloud and sun and a high of 4 C. The usual average high is around -1 C for this time of year.

The sky should clear overnight, with a low of -7 C.

Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of 4 C.

There's a good chance of flurries in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of -3 C. Wednesday is looking cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of -1 C.