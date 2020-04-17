OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says the warm weather in the forecast this weekend is no reason to stop practicing physical distancing measures during the pandemic.

With sunshine and mild temperatures expected on Saturday, Ottawa Public Health and the City of Ottawa are reminding residents that parks are closed and you should stay two metres away from others to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bylaw officers have issued 75 tickets for violations under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Protection Act over the past two weeks.

Bylaw Director Roger Chapman tells CTV News at Five that officers have responded to nearly 2,500 calls about potential pandemic violations since April 3, and conducted proactive inspections of municipal parks.

All municipal parks are closed, except to walk through, and Ontario has banned people from gathering in groups larger than five in public and private settings.

“We’re expecting some nice weather on Saturday and just a reminder to everybody to not let your guard down,” said Chapman.

“It’s crucial that we all do our part to work on flattening the curve, and again we’re encouraging everybody to maintain those physical distancing, stay out of the parks, other then to walk through the parks.”

Chapman says when you are in the park, don’t stop to use the amenities or play “fetch with your dog” in the grassy areas.

The City of Ottawa has closed the parking lots at Britannia Park, Mooney’s Bay and Petrie Island to prevent people from driving to parks.

Ottawa Bylaw has a dedicated team of officers visiting parks to make sure everyone is following the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing on average about 250 to 300 proactive inspections in the parks. 75 charges being issued, it’s clear that most people are complying with the regulations and we’re happy to see that,” said Chapman.

“There’s hundreds of proactive inspections that are going on where we drive through and don’t see anybody in the parks, and that’s great.”

And while Ottawa Public Health and Ottawa Bylaw understands everyone is getting cabin fever and wants to get outside, the hope is you’ll continue to practice physical distancing and only go out for essential reasons to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re just asking the community to hold the line on this for a little longer,” said Chapman.

“The more that people understand why these regulations are in place, the faster we’ll be able to reopen these parks and everybody can enjoy the green spaces and the amenities there.”