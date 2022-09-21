Warm weather returns to Ottawa on final day of summer
The warm weather has returned to the capital on the final day of summer, but things will cool down again tomorrow.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 22 C, but it will feel more like 27 degrees with the humidex.
There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.
It will be much cooler tomorrow – expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.
Temperatures will drop all the way to 3 C overnight.
On Friday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 13 C.
Putin orders partial mobilization of reservists in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia on Wednesday, risking a deeply unpopular step that follows a string of humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
'I felt a release inside me': Inuk man faces alleged abuser in France
An Inuk man who alleges he was sexually abused by a former Oblate priest in Nunavut when he was 13 years old says meeting the man face to face after nearly three decades was a relief.
Poilievre challenges Liberals on cost of living in question period debut
Making his question period debut in the House of Commons, Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre focused in on the cost of living and the government's handling of inflation. Falling on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 federal election, the resumption of the hybrid Parliament brought renewed focus on Liberal pandemic and gun policies as well.
Iranian women burn their hijabs as hundreds protest death of Mahsa Amini
Protesters showed defiance Tuesday night in the city of Kerman, Iran, where women are required to wear hijabs in public -- just one of the many protests taking place across the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody last week.
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
Five things you should know about Canada's affordability plan
The Liberals launched the fall sitting of Parliament on Tuesday by tabling two new bills with more than $4.5 billion in spending they hope will ease the rising cost of living for modest-income Canadians.
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
Lawyers cite basic mistake made by the RCMP as officers responded to mass shooting
The RCMP must be held accountable for mistakes the police force made in April 2020 when it failed to stop a gunman in Nova Scotia from killing 22 people during a 13-hour rampage, an inquiry into the massacre heard Tuesday.
Rise of deaths in emergency departments could be linked to delayed treatments: N.B. doctors
The number of patients who have died in emergency departments at Horizon Health hospitals has risen in recent years, although it’s not clear why.
'Multiple trauma calls a day': A day in the life of an Ornge air ambulance crew
Like chains holding our healthcare system together, Ornge Air Ambulances are tasked with covering over a million square kilometres of Ontario landscape, and CTV News Toronto recently went along for the ride on one of their calls.
Double stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building leaves two dead
Toronto police say they are investigating a double homicide in Etobicoke.
Quebec election: Leaders prepare for 2nd and final debate of campaign
Quebec's party leaders will be spending much of the day preparing for the second and final debate of the election campaign.
Shots in downtown Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
One man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in downtown Montreal.
Suspect in hit-and-run road rage incident arrested: Laval police
The woman suspected of killing a man in a possible road-rage incident has been arrested, according to Laval police.
Fake gun causes concern in Sudbury neighbourhood
Two Sudbury-area residents were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Tuesday night.
-
Dundas Place road closure in effect
A portion of Dundas Place in London will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The closure is between Clarence Street and Wellington Street while crews complete necessary brick work
Body found in Summerside pond not suspicious in nature: London police
The death of an individual found in an east London, Ont. pond on Monday is not suspicious in nature, London police say on Tuesday.
-
11 candidates vying to become next mayor of Winnipeg
The deadline has come and gone and as of last check, 11 candidates are officially nominated to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.
Fight outside Winnipeg high school results in three arrests: police
Two adults and a 13-year-old boy are facing charges following a fight outside of a Winnipeg high school on Monday.
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 6 collision near Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 6 just north of Guelph due to a fatal collision.
'It's disturbing': Number of Project Safe Semester charges highest ever, homecoming days away
Officials with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are on high alert ahead of homecoming weekend as charges with the annual Project Safe Semester have hit new highs, with more than double the number of charges laid in 2022 compared to 2021.
Cambridge Dance Studio owner 'devastated' by landlord's decision to end lease due to condo project
A Cambridge studio that’s been teaching Highland dancing for decades will need to find a new home.
Family of Calgary homicide victim says they are 'overwhelmed with grief'
The family of a man who police say was not the intended target of a deadly shooting last month says he was 'a remarkable man' who was doing his best to build a life in Calgary.
Alberta minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
-
WEATHER | Calgary near-seasonal this weekend
The frost advisory for Calgary has cleared – here's the five day forecast.
Saskatoon police: Murder charge laid in Megan Gallagher homicide
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid murder charges in the case of a missing Saskatoon woman.
Granite Curling Club closes for the year
The Granite Curling Club has closed its doors for the upcoming curling season.
-
Alberta minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
Gas leak prompts Ellerslie Road closure
A part of southeast Edmonton was closed early Wednesday morning because of a gas closure.
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell coming, just in time for Autumn's arrival
It's a chilly morning across the Edmonton region and a frosty start to the day for parts of central and northern Alberta.
Vancouver police defend delay between alleged abduction and Amber Alert
A three-year-old allegedly abducted by his mother from BC Children's Hospital Monday was missing for nearly 11 hours by the time an Amber Alert was issued, a delay Vancouver police say was due to a variety of factors.
B.C. couple who survived deadly Cleveland Dam accident sues regional district
Two Vancouverites who were nearly swept away by a torrent of water when a maintenance worker opened the spill gate at the Cleveland Dam two years ago are suing the regional district.
Baby Mac tragedy: Sentencing hearing begins for Vancouver daycare operator
Tuesday marked the start of an eight-day sentencing hearing for the operator of an unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where a toddler died in 2017.
Crown witness details brutal assault that killed Keesha Bitternose during Whitehawk trial
Emotional testimony about the attack that killed Keesha Bitternose left the Crown witness and members of the victim’s family in tears during court proceedings on Tuesday.
SHA removes medical assistance in dying information option from 811 health line
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has removed an option on its 8-1-1 health line that provides information on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).
Terriers, Perkins looking for more disciplined matchup against Red Wings
Half of Yorkton’s skaters Saturday night spent some time in the penalty box, something the team looks to fix in their matchup Wednesday against the Weyburn Red Wings.