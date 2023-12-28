Warm weather impacting seasonal Ottawa Valley businesses

Warmer than normal temperatures in the Ottawa Valley and across Ontario are impacting seasonal businesses which rely on wintry conditions.

Temperatures in the capital were holding steady near plus 4 C on Wednesday. The average temperature for a Dec. 27 is minus 5 C, according to Environment Canada.

The mild weather has also melted what was left of a Christmas winter wonderland.

"We need a good six to eight inches of sticky snow to start packing," said Chris Fleming with the Calabogie and District Snowmobile Club, which runs over 218 kilometres of trails.

"The two week forecast is showing very marginal snow opportunities."

By this time of year, snowmobile trails such as the 180 kilometre Frontenac K & P Trail is normally full of riders. But as the New Year begins, trails in the Ottawa Valley are largely quiet, bare and muddy.

Fleming says that with a substantial snowmobile ridership of 500 to 600 members in the area, there is a worry their absence could be felt in the surrounding communities.

"A lot of businesses around here rely on the tourism coming from snowmobiling and we need to get people in the doors to help keep our local economy strong," Fleming said.

Seasonal equipment rental shop Mad River Paddle Co. in Calabogie remains closed over this holiday period as they are unable to rent out their kick sleds.

Despite less than ideal conditions, the ski slopes at Calabogie Peaks are seeing skiers and snowboarders flock to the hill, as the resort had just enough cold weather earlier in the season to pack a strong base.

Environment Canada has predicted that El Niño conditions will bring milder temperatures to the Capital this winter.

With the short term forecast showing no snowfall, Ottawa and the Valley are still looking at a green start to the New Year.

"Our high should be minus five degrees right now," said Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Chang.

"It is going to be an above normal winter," said Chang, "An above normal December, January and February."