Warm weather, cloudy skies in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be another warm fall day in the capital with temperatures approaching the record-high for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for cloudy skies and a high of 21 C. The record-high for Oct. 25 is 23.9 C.

It will be mainly cloudy tonight with an overnight low of only 16 C.

It will be even warmer in Ottawa tomorrow with humidity later in the day. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 22 C with a humidex of 27 degrees. The record-high for Oct. 26 is 22.2 C.

Expect mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 9 C overnight.

Things will cool down on Thursday – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 12 C.