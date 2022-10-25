Warm weather, cloudy skies in Ottawa on Tuesday
It will be another warm fall day in the capital with temperatures approaching the record-high for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for cloudy skies and a high of 21 C. The record-high for Oct. 25 is 23.9 C.
It will be mainly cloudy tonight with an overnight low of only 16 C.
It will be even warmer in Ottawa tomorrow with humidity later in the day. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 22 C with a humidex of 27 degrees. The record-high for Oct. 26 is 22.2 C.
Expect mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday.
There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 9 C overnight.
Things will cool down on Thursday – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 12 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb plot
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Rishi Sunak is now one of the richest leaders in the world. How do others compare?
As the new prime minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak is estimated to be one of the richest to hold that office. How does his wealth compare to other world leaders?
Estranged Ontario brothers still not talking after municipal election results
No brotherly love was lost in Port Colborne after Monday's municipal election that pit two estranged siblings against each other.
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
Bedsores becoming more common in Canadian hospitals: data
Continued pressure on Canada's health-care system is adding to a long-standing problem: the prevalence of bedsores in Canadian hospitals.
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
Atlantic
-
A month after Fiona, people of Burnt Islands, N.L., say town will never be the same
Jamie King says it's difficult to talk about what he's going through, a month after post-tropical storm Fiona tore the back off his home in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Burnt Islands.
-
School workers on Nova Scotia’s South Shore join strike for higher wages
About 130 public school staff from the South Shore Regional Centre for Education hit the picket line Tuesday morning, joining a strike by some school employees in Nova Scotia.
-
One person killed in house fire in Dartmouth
One person has been killed in a house fire in Dartmouth, N.S. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the home in the 300 block of Waverley Road around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Toronto
-
FULL RECAP
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
-
Estranged Ontario brothers still not talking after municipal election results
No brotherly love was lost in Port Colborne after Monday's municipal election that pit two estranged siblings against each other.
-
Toronto police investigating suspicious package downtown
Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package left on a downtown sidewalk Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | October heat could break temperature records in Montreal Tuesday
The stretch of unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue across southwestern Quebec on Wednesday, and Montreal could set a temperature record on the final day of this October heat.
-
66-year-old man shot and killed in Laval parking lot: police
Laval police (SPL) are investigating Tuesday after a 66-year-old man was shot and killed in a commercial parking lot. Officers were called to the scene near Laval's Highway 440 around 7:45 a.m. There, in the parking lot of a business called Centre Ceramique 440, they discovered the victim's body.
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Northern Ontario
-
New mayors usher in new era across northeastern Ontario
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
ONTC CEO Corina Moore has resigned
The president and CEO of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, Corina Moore, has resigned her position with the company.
London
-
Sudden death investigation at Munsee-Delaware First Nation
OPP and members of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police are investigating a sudden death. First responders, including EMS were called to an address on Munsee-Delaware First Nation around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
-
Josh Morgan elected mayor of London
Election night results for the City of London
-
Jerry Acchione elected mayor in Woodstock
Woodstock residents elected a new mayor on Monday night, with Jerry Acchione defeating incumbent mayor Trevor Birtch.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race may be close, experts say
Political experts say the race to become Winnipeg’s next mayor is far from certain.
-
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
-
Three Manitoba men drowned on Churchill River last week: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after three Manitoba men drowned on the Churchill River last week.
Kitchener
-
New mayor elected in Waterloo, upset in Cambridge: Waterloo region election results
Municipal election results are now in for Waterloo region cities and townships, as well as Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.
-
Man dies after excavator tips over at Guelph construction site
A 49-year-old Elora man has died after becoming trapped under an excavator at a Guelph construction site.
-
Here are the new directly elected Waterloo regional councillors
Among a tight field of 30 candidates vying for directly elected regional councillor positions, voters have picked the top eight.
Calgary
-
CPS investigating suspicious death of suspected East Village assault victim
The Calgary Police Service is trying to determine what led to the death of an unidentified man who was found severely injured in East Village early Tuesday morning.
-
Young Calgary woman charged in Rundle suspicious death
A Calgary woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in the community of Rundle this weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | West wind for Calgary's 5-day forecast
Closing out October: warm, dry conditions.
Saskatoon
-
Beleaguered Warman clinic reopen after emergency closure
Legends Medical Clinic in Warman reopened to the public today, nearly two weeks after shutting its door to walk-in patients due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Moe talks immigration, energy in Saskatoon throne speech preview
Premier Scott Moe gave a sneak peek of what will be coming out of Wednesday’s throne speech on Monday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
'I could represent myself': Greg Fertuck’s lawyers walk out of the courtroom
After investing more than 500 hours into Greg Fertuck’s case, both of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom, mid murder trial.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
Wanted man facing 1st-degree murder charge in missing Wetaskiwin man's death
Two people, one of whom is still at large, have been charged in the death of a missing Wetaskiwin man.
Vancouver
-
Heiltsuk Nation lambasts Vancouver Police Board and chief after officers don't show for ceremony
Numerous members of the Heiltsuk Nation expressed their anger and frustration directly to Vancouver Police Board members and high-ranking officers at a ceremony in the First Nation's big house in Bella Bella on Monday night.
-
Nurse who told patient 'to shut up,' accused of sexual misconduct has registration cancelled for 5 years
A B.C. nurse accused of multiple forms of misconduct including sexually inappropriate behaviour has had his registration cancelled for several years.
-
Vancouver Canucks handed 7th straight loss by Carolina Hurricanes
The Vancouver Canucks has now lost seven straight games and is the only NHL team without a win this season.
Regina
-
Political scientist explains motive behind Scott Moe's 'childish' tweet and why we’re seeing more attack ads
A state of permanent campaigning could be the reason behind a controversial tweet from Premier Scott Moe over the weekend, according to a Saskatchewan political scientist.
-
'The struggle is real': Concerns deepen for Regina’s houseless population as temperatures fall
Living conditions couldn’t be more deplorable for some of Regina’s houseless, with many living under tarps as nighttime temperatures drop below zero.
-
Bedsores becoming more common in Canadian hospitals: data
Continued pressure on Canada's health-care system is adding to a long-standing problem: the prevalence of bedsores in Canadian hospitals.