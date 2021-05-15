Current conditions and forecast
OTTAWA -- A warm and sunny weekend is in store, but there is a risk of a thunderstorm in the forecast.
Environment Canada's outlook for Ottawa includes a high of 24 C on Saturday with a sun/cloud mix and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a chance of a thunderstorm.
That 40 per cent chance of showers lingers into the early evening hours but the sky is expected to clear overnight. The low is 9 C.
On Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine with a high of 26 C.
Monday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 25 C. A similar forecast is in the cards for Tuesday.
Wednesday could see a high approaching 30 C.