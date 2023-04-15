Warm, sunny weekend in store for Ottawa

It's going to be a beautiful weekend in the nation's capital.

A stretch of warm, sunny weather continues in Ottawa after a record-breaking temperature earlier this week.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 23 C and plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with a UV index of 8, or very high.

The average high temperature for mid-April is around 11 C.

The sky should remain clear Saturday evening and overnight, with a low of 10 C.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 25 C.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a strong chance of showers and a high of 14 C.

Tuesday is also looking cloudy with a chance of showers and a much cooler high of 7 C.

A partly sunny, seasonal day is in the forecast for Wednesday.