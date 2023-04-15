Warm, sunny weekend in store for Ottawa

Buds appear on a tree in Ottawa. April 15, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) Buds appear on a tree in Ottawa. April 15, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina