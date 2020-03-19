OTTAWA -- It’s the first day of spring, and it’s going to be a warmer-than-usual start to the season.

Luckily, just because you’re socially distancing doesn’t mean you can’t go outside to enjoy it.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach a high of 9 C, with mainly cloudy skies.

Expect showers to begin late Thursday evening, with a risk of a thunderstorm overnight, according to Environment Canada.

Friday, the temperature will soar to a balmy 17 C, albeit with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

If you can find a break in the rain, you may want to take advantage, because things are cooling down for the weekend.

Saturday expect a high of 0 C before the low plummets to -17 C at night.

Sunday’s high will be 1 C.