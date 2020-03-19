OTTAWA -- Thursday is the first day of spring, and Canada’s top weather forecaster is predicting a warm next few months for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada’s David Phillips tells CTV Morning Live the spring forecast looks “pretty good if you like your spring warm.”

Environment Canada’s models show warmer than normal temperatures for Ottawa and Ontario through the rest of March, April, May and June.

“The models seem to be all predicting the fact that spring is going to come early this year. I think that’s really good news,” said Phillips.

Not a tough winter

Ottawa received 191.3 centimetres of snow between December 1, 2019 and March 18.

Phillips admits “winter wasn’t really tough this year,” with about 100 centimetres of snow less than last year.

“We’re going to get rid of the look and feel of winter and then spring will come on …. It looks like it’s going to arrive on time and not just be a fake spring,” said Phillips.

But the senior meteorologist at Environment Canada says Ottawa residents shouldn't think we are done with the snow this year.

Phillips notes Ottawa typically sees about 25 centimetres of snow after the first day of spring.