OTTAWA -- It's going to be an unseasonably warm day on Thursday, according to Environment Canada, with the high reaching all the way to 18 C.

However, it's going to be a wet one.

The weather agency is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. After reaching that peak of 18 C, the temperature will drop to 15 C in the afternoon.

The showers are expected to end late Thursday evening, with the low dropping to 6 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a much cooler high of 11 C. The temperature Friday night will drop below freezing, to -1 C.

Saturday is looking like the nicest day of the weekend; the weather will be sunny with a high of 14 C.

The rain will return for Sunday and Monday.