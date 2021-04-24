OTTAWA -- A warm final Saturday of April is in the forecast for Ottawa, but you will need to take an umbrella or rain jacket if you're going out for a walk or to run errands today.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a chance of afternoon showers. The high today will be 20 C.

The record for warmest April 24 in Ottawa is 26.7 C, set back in 1942.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low plus 3C.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 15 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 14 C.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 4 C.