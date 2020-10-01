OTTAWA -- After a cool and dry September in Ottawa, the final three months of the year are expected to be warmer than normal.

Environment Canada has issued its Ontario Weather Review for September 2020, looking at temperatures and precipitation.

Preliminary data shows the mean temperature in Ottawa last month was 13.9C. The normal temperature for the capital in September is 15C.

The warmest day in September was Sept. 28, when the temperature hit 27C. The coolest temperature was minus 0.4C back on Sept. 19.

Ottawa also received 52 millimetres of rain, well below the average of 90 millimetres of rain. Twenty-two millimetres of rain fell on the final two days of the month.

While it was a cool September, Environment Canada is predicting a warm and dry final three months of the year.

The Temperature Deterministic Forecast is calling for above normal temperatures, and below average precipitation levels for Ottawa and eastern Ontario through October, November and December.