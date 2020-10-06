OTTAWA -- Expect a slightly warmer than usual day on Tuesday in Ottawa, but with some possible rain on the way later in the afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 17 C (the normal high is 14 C) with a mix of sun and cloud. There's a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, expect a cloudy day with some showers beginning in the morning. There's also the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. The high will be 15 C.

The chance of showers drops to 30 per cent Wednesday night.

Thursday expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will have a mix and sun and cloud and a high of 16 C.