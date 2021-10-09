Mother Nature is set to deliver a warm, but cloudy Thanksgiving weekend to the capital.

After some early morning sunshine on Saturday, the forecast is calling for clouds to dominate the skies for the rest of the weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a mostly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 18 C.

The record for warmest Oct. 9 in Ottawa history is 27.7 C, set back in 2011.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 13 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The outlook for Thanksgiving Monday is mainly cloudy and a high of 21 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloudy. High 20 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C.