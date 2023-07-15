Warm and humid in Ottawa Saturday with a chance of showers

The sky over Ottawa will be partly sunny and partly cloudy Saturday, with the possibility of showers in the forecast.

Environment Canada's weather outlook for the capital calls for a high of 29 C with a humidex of 34 Saturday. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index is 9, or very high, and the air quality health index is at 1, or low risk, ideal air for outdoor activities.

RELATED: What's happening in Ottawa this weekend

The evening forecast is mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The overnight low is 18.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 27 C with a humidex of 35.

Clouds stick around Monday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C.

A few sunny breaks are in the outlook for Tuesday.