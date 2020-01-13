Wanted man considered 'dangerous'
OTTAWA -- There is a search tonight for a man wanted by Ottawa Police.
Brendon Wayne Spurrell, 22, is considered to be dangerous.
Spurrell is due in court for ongoing cases, Police say.
He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’10” (178cm), 160 lbs (73kg) with black short hair and blue eyes. If you see Spurrell, do not approach him, call 911.